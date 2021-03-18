Easton Area School District

EASTON, Pa. - Starting next month, many students in the Easton Area School District will spend double the time in the classroom after educators finish getting their coronavirus vaccines.

During the first two weeks of April, hybrid students in kindergarten through 5th grade will transition from two days a week of in-school instruction to four days.

Social distancing will be reduced from 6 to 4 feet to accommodate additional students.

The district says the decision was made in consultation with local medical professionals.

Officials say it's not possible right now to fully carry out the same plan at the middle and high schools.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.