EASTON, Pa. – During its meeting Wednesday night, Easton City Council OK'd amendments to the vehicle and traffic code, requiring drivers parking in the city to feed meters for a few additional hours.
Once the changes take effect, parking meters in the city will operate between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays, with the exceptions of holidays.
Previously, meters had to be paid between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and through 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The legislative body eliminated also various definitions from the section governing fees.
One addition involved the North Fourth Street garage, where fees will be charged between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. at $3 per hour, and the lower level will be the domain of two-hour metered parking only.
Both ordinances indicate that changes take effect 30 days following adoption by City Council.