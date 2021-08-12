EASTON, Pa. - Easton will step up its verification of eligibility for residential parking permits downtown, City Administrator Luis Campos said Wednesday.
Campos told City Council that the permit system has created an imbalance on the streets: there are 590 parking spaces set aside for permit parkers, but 630 permits.
"Right now, the system is not overly efficient," he said.
Campos knows of at least one permit holder who kept their permit after moving out of downtown.
"That permit stays with that vehicle so they can park downtown, but they don't live downtown anymore," he said.
Permits are good for a year.
"I asked for an audit of all our current parkers," he said.
That will be done the old-fashioned way, by phone calls.
With more permits than designated parking spaces, Campos said the vacancy rate is not bad during the day, when people are at work, but at night and on weekends, parking can be tight.
"There's pressure on the system but it's not every day," he said.
He said the city may take a day or so more in processing new requests as it increases scrutiny of applicants.
"This is an opportunity to put the brakes on" a system that needs updating, he said.
Mayor Sal Panto said some residents of new apartments may be double-dipping, with a spot in a parking deck and a permit.
Developers of new apartments are required to provide parking, and often buy spots in city garages.
"That means their tenants, in my mind, should not be allowed to get a residential permit," Panto said. The mayor said some may opt to pay $100 for a residential permit and park on the street for convenience.
Councilman Roger Ruggles said the city should be checking on whether a single home has three, four or more permits.
No timetable was given for the audit and review of permit procedures.