EASTON, Pa. - Easton Farmers' Market will kick off its 11th annual Winter Market Saturday.

It will then run from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday through April 29th.

This year the Winter Market will be located in the 300 block of Northampton Street, directly across from the Easton Public Market.

Vendors at the market offer a wide variety of local produce, baked goods, and more.