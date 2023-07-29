"Last year our attendance was running over 2,000 people every Saturday; this year 3,000," said Megan McBride, one of the directors at the Easton Farmers Market.

She said it's been booming ever since the pandemic.

"We're just so pleased to see it wasn't just a fluke that people did during the pandemic, and they continue to come back," said McBride.

In fact, she tells up the market's up 20 percent in sales since the start of COVID-19.

Some vendors at one point even seeing a 125 percent sales increase with their products.

"During the pandemic the increase in sales was phenomenal," said McBride.

It's being attributed to that time where supply chain issues increased shipping times on food products.

Something a farmers' market doesn't have to think twice about.

"During covid the grocery store shelves were empty and our tents were filled," said McBride.

Mark Fujita, with Funny Farm Apiary, said his customers just keep coming back for more. And he's thrilled.

"We've definitely seen an uptick. We've grown leaps and bounds at the market," said Fujita.

Connecting with local vendors and contributing to the economy of one's community is something a lot of people want to continue.

"Once you start connecting with farmers and people that grow and bake your bread- it's not something you want to give up," said McBride.