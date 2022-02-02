Easton Farmers Market celebrates a new season

Easton Farmer's Market
 
Starting Saturday, the winter version of the market will be in front of the Easton Public Market in the 300 block of Northampton Street. The market's hours remain the same, 10 a.m. to noon. 
 
"It was important to us to keep the Winter Market within the main business district so that we could support our local business owners during the winter months," Megan McBride, Easton Market district director, said in a statement.
 
Customers should park in a city garage and walk to the market because of construction on Fourth Street.
 
The 300 block of Northampton Street, just west of Centre Square, will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. on market days.
 
The non-profit Greater Easton Development Partnership runs the Public Market, Farmers' Market and other programs and events downtown.
 

