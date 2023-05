EASTON, Pa. - Saturday is opening day celebration for the Easton Farmers' Market.

In it's 271st year, it's been a mainstay of downtown Easton since 1752.

The celebrations begin at 10 a.m. at Scott Park along the riverfront.

There will be 3 dozen local farmers, bakers, and venders.

If you can't make opening day, the market is open every Saturday through December from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.