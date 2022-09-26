EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event.

The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest.

The farmers' market will still be open 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. as usual, and there will be free parking in Lafayette’s McCartney Street and Clinton Terrace lots and Markle Parking Deck, in addition to street parking.

It's the first time in its 270-year history that the farmers' market will be on College Hill, and organizers said its rare for the market to move locations at all.

The farmers' market will return to Larry Holmes Drive and Scott Park the following Saturday, Oct. 8.

Meanwhile, Garlic Fest runs 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2.