EASTON, Pa. - A fire official in Easton is urging residents to avoid using items utilizing open flames, as very dry weather continues.

Fire Marshal Chad Gruver said that with dry conditions comes the increased chance of fires. He said the abundance of dry vegetation poses an increased risk of fire in both urban and rural communities.

Gruver said any items utilizing an open flame should not be used, including tiki-torches, candles, fire pits, and torches. He is also urging residents to discard smoking products in a proper manner.

The dry conditions persist, even with occasional rain, Gruver said.

He is also reminding residents to use caution when enjoying rivers and streams for recreation, even though water levels are very low. He said the safety concerns of water activities remain the same, regardless of the water level or velocity.