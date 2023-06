EASTON, Pa. - In Easton, the city said a firefighter has passed away.

A post on the Easton Professional Firefighter's Facebook page says Active Third Platoon Captain George Leidy died.

The post said he had been with the department since 1998.

During his time, he served on the department's DIVE team.

Before joining the Easton Professional Firefighters, the post said he was a Marine Corps Veteran.