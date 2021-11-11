EASTON, Pa. - Part four of our Spirit of Courage series has the story of an Easton firefighter who saved a woman from an apartment fire.
The Easton Fire Department responded to a fire at the Apartments by the Park. It was a cold December night, and calls like this weren't uncommon for the complex.
"But the heat detector was what made it different. A heat detector normally goes out for a fire above the stove. So that's kind of what gave us the first clue," said Doug Cochran, who was one of the responding firemen.
When he arrived, he knew this was a call he had to take seriously.
"I rolled my window down and you can smell the difference between a house fire and overcooked popcorn," Cohran said.
The first sign of flames upgraded the alarm, and sent Cochran and other crew members into action. Cochran broke down locked doors to get into the apartment, where the fire was spreading fast.
"When the fire is burning, free burning, you can see a little bit. And then, as soon as that hose line opened, you couldn't see anything," Cohran said.
He started to feel around.
"Went into the kitchen, made a right into the living room, made another right and I hit her with my kneecap. I'm thinking, 'oh, that feels like something,'" Cohran said.
Cochran grabbed the leg of a woman, and immediately dragged her out to safety.
"They tried CPR on her and got pulses back. I think she was intubated for 28 days, but to my knowledge she made it," Cohran said.
Safe to say, it's a good thing Cochran was there.
"There was about 75 people standing outside and no one called 911, not a single person," Cohran said.
He says some guys go their whole career and never get the opportunity to save a person's life. But when you train hard to be able to pull it off, it makes it all the more rewarding.
"I'll always be a fireman, no matter where I am," Cohran said.
The Spirit of Courage Awards airs next Monday on WFMZ-TV, starting at 7 p.m.