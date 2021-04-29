EASTON, Pa. - Some of the best cyclists in the world will be flying through downtown Easton later this summer.
The Tour of Somerville, the oldest racing bike series in the country, is adding The Easton Twilight Criterium.
Tour director Mike Malekoff said the event's title sponsor, Unity Bank, which is expanding into the Lehigh Valley, approached him about adding a race in the city.
Its flagship races are held in Somerville, New Jersey.
"What we will bring to Easton is the fact that we will have top professional cyclists racing in Easton, and we'll have fairly large bike racing fields because people know the Tour of Somerville and know the professionalism of our bike racing series,” Malekoff said.
The race will start and end on Larry Holmes Drive, go up Northampton Street, and around Center Square. The course is less than a mile long.
"For that reason, the spectators will be able to see top bike racers coming by every minute or so. They can see the race up close and personal,” said Malekoff.
"We are super, super excited,” said Dave Hopkins, Easton’s Director of Public Works.
Hopkins assisted in designing the course, with help from experts at Bicycling Magazine, which is moving its headquarters to Easton.
"We actually all got on bikes and rode around the downtown and we found a course that we think works for the riders," he said.
Hopkins said the city proposed the twilight race to maximize the visibility of what Easton's downtown has to offer.
"Riding along the waterways, riding by the outside restaurant seating. I think from a spectator's point of view, it's going to be really, really exciting."