EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council advanced the development of a major city project Wednesday night at city hall.
The legislative body authorized the city to accept a $5.5 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to forward "The Marquis" parking garage. The $5.5 million amount combines two different grants in the amounts of $3.5 million and $2 million.
"We've been very successful on our RCAPs over the last few years," Mayor Sal Panto said. "This will help us on the two bookend projects that will start next year."
The garage is part of a seven-story mixed-use development planned for 27 S. Third St. The structure will take the place of the current Pine Street garage, and, overall, will occupy the block between Pine and Ferry streets.
The garage is planned for 305 spaces. A total of 200 of those spaces will be available for the public use on weekdays through monthly contracts with the city.
The resolution approved Wednesday night states that the city has agreed to act as a public applicant for the grant and supports the project since it will benefit the community. The developer for the project will serve as the sub-grantee, facilitating the construction and administering the grant.
In December 2021, Easton approved the sale of the Pine Street garage to City Center Investment Corp., at the price of $3 million.