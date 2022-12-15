EASTON, Pa. - Thanks to a new private grant, The City of Easton can continue to update and beautify its public space.

It received $50,000 Thursday from T-Mobile to update North Sitgreaves Street just off Northampton Street, downtown.

"This is a project that's been on our radar for a long time as we try to make our city more and more walkable," says Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

The design will match the plans for the southern side of the street. That side received $75,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.

Renderings show new planters, fencing, communal space, murals, and lighting, as well as asphalt art.

"Overall, the plan creates a safer, cleaner, and more inviting area in downtown Easton," State Rep. Bob Freeman said.

The money is coming from T-Mobile's Hometown Grant Program. The company says it plans to hand out $25 million over the next five years.

"That's a large corporate grant, and that is an acknowledgment by a corporation that great things are going on here in the City of Easton," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "When I first moved to Easton at the end of the last century, it seemed to me on to be very much a city on the ropes, and it's not any longer."

Sitgreaves Street will remain open to car traffic during construction.