EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is getting ahead of the game when it comes to security technology. It's planning upgrades, as more people and businesses move to the city.
The security enhancements aren't in response to any specific issues, but are a way to be proactive and make the city more inviting.
"Fiber optics is the fastest way for data transmission," said Mayor Sal Panto. "We have a new fiber loop that's being put in the downtown area. We're going to work off that loop, putting in additional street cameras, and we're getting license plate recognition."
All of those changes are expected to come to Easton within the next few months.
"We've solved a lot of crimes with cameras," said Panto. "We may capture someone when they're running from the scene."
You'll be able to see some of the extra security cameras, but not all of them. Panto says they'll just be used to keep the city safe.
"The good people of the city don't have to worry about Big Brother of 1984," said Panto.
The Mayor says he can't release how many cameras there are now, or how many there will be.
As for that license plate recognition, "we use it for parking enforcement, as well as identification of vehicles," said Panto.
When necessary, police can quickly find cars entering and leaving the city.
"If we know someone committed a crime, we'll be able to follow them," said Panto.
Whether it be for security or other operations, businesses will be able to buy into the city's loop to utilize its quick speeds too.
"A company like Hearst Publishing, we've attracted them. We want to attract more," said Panto. "The Commodore is going to have We Works. They're all internet based."
Panto hopes more high-tech companies are on the way.
"The more people we can attract to our downtown, the more workers on the street," said Panto. "That puts feet on the street and people will shop and dine in our downtown."
The city says cybersecurity remains a top priority.
A new IT director is leading a variety of changes in that department, too.