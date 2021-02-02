EASTON, Pa. - Kinsley Rasta has been dreaming of snow for most of her five years.
A favorite movie? Frozen, of course. Elsa, her favorite character. But living in Phoenix, Arizona for her first four years, she had to settle for building sandcastles, instead of snowmen. But then she and her Mom and Dad moved to Easton last year.
"Oh, she was so excited," begins Mom Leyna Rasta, "because she knew Pennsylvania was gonna snow, because she had never been in snow before since moving here!"
There were some flurries their first year here, enough to get your feet wet - or maybe your tongue - but no really big snow. That is until, this week, when it started, and just didn't stop. And the more the white stuff fell, the higher Kinsely's snow dreams soared.
In fact, her homework assignment from Miss Jamison at Tracy Elementary - to report on the snow - was so good, her teacher sent it to us.
Kinsley knows this big snow isn't going to come around every year, so she took this seriously. She studied our meteorologists, and took notes. She aced her work, and then, aced her play.
"I played with my friend and I went sledding," she says.
It is safe to say, Mom and Dad have gotten their snow fix.
"I was complaining that we haven't had enough snow and I said we'd been cheated and I'm good, I've seen it and I can go away now," laughs Mom.
But Kinsely?
"I want it to snow every day!" she says.
She's happy to finally be in a spot like Pennsylvania, where there's snow place like home.