EASTON, Pa. - The Heritage Festival in Easton ended four hours early on Sunday due to the rain.

It's one of the biggest outdoor festivals of the year. It commemorates the public reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, which only happened in three cities, including Easton.

But the colonial reenactors were still out there, not letting the rain dampen their spirits. So were some of the stands, like the Steinmetz Family Farm goat petting station.

"We have 26 goats here today. They're dry, they're having fun," said Justin Steinmetz.

Steinmetz said setting up a goat petting area in the rain was a new challenge for him.

"I've never actually gone to an event knowing it was going to downpour. This was the first time, so I added two more tents just to make sure there was enough room to spread out," said Steinmetz.

But for other folks, the rain was a little more problematic.

"We always enjoy coming down here and playing for Heritage Days, but you can't control Mother Nature, so here we are," said Josh Powell of the Silas Powell Band.

Powell's band includes his dad and his son, who came up all the way from West Virginia for the festival, only to have the rain drive their crowd away. But it didn't mean they couldn't play.

"We're a bluegrass band, so we can play anywhere. We don't need, we don't need much," said Powell.

So they played us a private jam session, but the tunes didn't last long. Just after 2:00 p.m. the organizers called it, and everyone started packing up to go home early. Even though the rain kept the larger crowds away, Steinmetz said the people who did brave the weather had a great time.

"Who can resist baby goat snuggling?" said Steinmetz.

One of the big things people look forward to at the Heritage Festival every year is the fireworks, but don't worry, they're not canceled. They're just postponed until next Sunday night, July 16th.