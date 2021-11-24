EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved spending as much as $8,762 to determine if there are any bodies under West Nesquehoning Street Park in South Side Easton.
A New Jersey-based archaeological and historic preservation consulting firm, Richard Grubb & Associates, will perform a non-invasive "cemetery delineation" study to determine whether there are human remains left.
"They'll be looking to see if there any bodies buried in what was originally an African-American cemetery" near St. Joseph's Church, the mayor said.
He said after the meeting that if remains are found, the city will memorialize them in some way.
"We won't exhume them," he note.
The city has plans for work on the park that may be reconsidered if remains are found.