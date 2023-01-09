EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building.
The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
There are a total of 18 units in the existing building, with 14 proposed units on floors two through six in the new structure. There will be 900 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The buildings will be connected in the front and will separate as they go back, to form a corridor.
The building's east façade steps back about 5 feet to 6 feet from the front, and the sixth floor has a total of three balconies. The building's west façade has no door or windows.
The Easton Fire Department's Central Fire Station is directly to the property's west.
At the Nov. 2 planning commission meeting, that body cited parking as a concern, even though the proposal was approved.
Rich Capri, with Little Clove Realty, told commissioners that the parking requirements would be met by utilizing a lot space by the property's rear and by leasing one additional space.
The design presented Monday night was smaller in scope than was presented when the project was before them previously. When asked why, Capri initially responded in only one word.
"Parking," he said.
"This is a great improvement over the original submission," Commissioner Diane Haviland said.
Monday night's approval was done under the premise the developer will reappear before the commission to verify plans for signage and lighting, among others.