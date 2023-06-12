EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission endorsed the size and scale of plans for an apartment building Monday night at city hall.
The proposal, offered by South Side resident Eric Riedinger, calls for a 7,200- square-foot, five-story, 27-unit mixed-use building with commercial space at 513-519 Northampton St.
Of the 27 units, 21 will feature two bedrooms, with the remaining six containing one bedroom. Riedinger did mention Monday night that the number of units would "be flushed out."
Four of the five stories would be made of wood, and there will be 12 off-street parking places.
"What we are proposing is in character with the neighborhood," Riedinger said. "This is a great project on an underutilized property."
Riedinger did not present full architectural plans Monday night. As such, the commission could not grant more than a general endorsement and note in the official meeting minutes.
"Our next proposal will have significantly more detail," Riedinger said.
The 517-519 Northampton St. property had been previously listed for development by the city as a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, property.
Former Joe's Deli
In other news, the commission approved a proposal to replace windows at 233-235 Northampton St. Architect Jeff Martinson received the approval for the vacant site which had been Joe's Deli, a longtime business.
"It's going to come off looking like a good product," commission member Clay Mitman said following Martinson's presentation.