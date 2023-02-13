EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Historic District Commission approved a redesign for a proposed hotel Monday night at City Hall.

The plan, offered by developer Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto, is slated for 1-6 Centre Square and involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.

The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority - 40 - located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity.

"We redid the design and gave it some more verticality," project architect Jeff Martinson said.

Although the commission approved the new proposal, conditions imposed require Martinson to return with more detail on awnings and canopies.

The redesign included stylistic changes involving various materials, colors, tiles and bricks with a new art deco design.

The facility will retain the 1930s facade and will maintain the existing terra cotta facade and the redesign altered the corner of the building which will be the building's tallest mass by adding a level to it.

Martinson, in what resembled a show-and-tell session, brought samples for commission members to view and even touch.

"This is such an exciting project," Clay Mitman, commission member, said. "It's absolutely amazing."

Gjevukaj will retain the building's existing terra cotta facade by removing them from the current building, then destroying the current building and later reinstalling the facade to the new building. The proposed building will have an entirely new foundation.

Deliveries to the building will consist primarily of food, linens and dry goods, which will be delivered by vans and box trucks, with no semi-trucks involved. The deliveries will occur roughly two to three times per week during mornings. The hotel will feature no on-street parking. Hotel officials said there are roughly 517 and 480 parking spaces within 700 and 600 feet, respectively, of the hotel in parking lots either in existence or proposed.

Guests will have check-in hours starting at 3 p.m., while check-out time is 11 a.m. Martinson added that occupancy expectations for the hotel are between 20-to-30 percent during the week, with that increasing to between 60-to-75 percent on weekends. Other prognostications include about two to three business meetings monthly and three to four weddings during summer months.

Finally, restaurants in the facility will be open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to closing.

Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants such as Ocean and the Oak and River Grille.