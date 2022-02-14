EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission reviewed plans for a pair of major downtown development projects Monday night.
No vote was taken in either case. Both projects are still in the early stages of planning and came to the commission for guidance.
The Marquis, a seven-story mixed-use building from Allentown-based City Center Investment Corp., is planned for the site of the current Pine Street garage, at 27 S. Third St. It would include 270 apartments; 5,700 square feet of retail space; and parking for 306 cars.
The project would replace the four-story parking garage that has stood there since 1972. Before that, said the commission's consultant Chris Ussler, the site was home to the Drake Building, a seven-story structure with a cast-iron façade.
The Confluence is planned for 185 S. Third St and would bring 285 residential units, movie theaters, art space and a restaurant to the site of the former Days Inn.
Commission members expressed concerns about how the wall of the underground parking garage, which would face Third Street, would impact the streetscape.
A bland wall, said Commissioner Steve Glickman, "is the antithesis of an urban center."
John Callahan, director for Peron Development, said there were plans to incorporate artwork into the wall, possibly in partnership with Lafayette College.
Other news
Signage requests for two new downtown businesses were approved. Isasuma will be selling handmade items from the Wayuu, an indigenous group in Colombia, at 228 Northampton St.
Cellar Beast Winehouse will soon be opening a tasting room at 159 Northampton St. The winery based in Andreas, Schuylkill County, produces a range of wines and ciders.
The commission also approved the renovations to the façade of Josie’s New York Deli, at 14 Centre Square, which is undergoing renovations.