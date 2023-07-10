EASTON, Pa. – At its monthly meeting on Monday, the Easton Historic District Commission welcomed a new member and provided an update on the condition of City Administrator Luis Campos.
Monday's meeting was the first for Commissioner Mario Guarriello, who was appointed to the board last month. Guarriello is a Wilson Area High School graduate who now serves as vice president of sales and marketing at the Virginia-based ORock Technologies Inc., according to his LinkedIn page.
Guarriello said he recently moved back to Easton and now lives in a College Hill home built in 1900, which re-sparked his interest in preserving the city's historic areas.
"Just being part of the development is something I'm really appreciative of," Guarriello said of joining the commission.
Campos, Easton's city administrator, was hospitalized in critical condition last Wednesday after he collapsed while jogging in the city.
According to Planning Director Stephen Nowroski, Campos' condition has improved, but he remains hospitalized at St. Luke's-Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township.
"Luis is doing better," Nowroski said. "He's made a lot of progress, but there's a long way to go."
Residential addition
Regarding its usual business, the commission approved a proposal from 233 Downtown LLC's Jeff Martinson, who wants to construct a two-story residence above an existing alley parking lot at 233 and 235 Northampton St.
According to the commission's consultant, Christine Ussler, the addition would be supported by six steel posts and contain a low-sloped roof.
Martinson answered commissioners' questions about the addition's lighting plan and proposed modifications along Sitgreaves Street.
"There won't be a big amount of light, but enough to quell safety concerns," Martinson said.
Ussler said the modifications were "historically appropriate" given the nature of the area.
Business signs
The commission also approved applications from two business owners who wanted to post signs along their storefronts within Easton's historic district.
The first owner, Andrea Rincon, wanted to install a sign promoting her business, Queso at Casa, at 54 Centre Square. The second owner, Denis Lissov, wanted to update at existing sign at his business, Fox Bakery, at 125 N. Third St.
The commission will meet again on Monday, Aug. 14.