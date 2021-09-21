EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council held a committee meeting Tuesday to hear public comments on two development plans that will bring more than 400 apartments to the city, and the public stayed home.
No residents attended besides city staff and council members. The review of VM Development's plan for 150-plus apartments at the former Easton Iron & Metal site, 1100 Bushkill Drive, ended without discussion.
The only person to raise any issues was Justin Huratiak, runner-up for demolition and development of the Pine Street garage. City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown won a committee's recommendation to take that site to put up "The Marquis," a seven-story $70 million complex of 274 apartments, retail space and a 302-space parking garage.
Huratiak is president of Huratiak Homes LLC, a Bangor-based development company. His $100 million proposal was for 12 stories, including a hotel, apartments, retail frontage and a 600-space parking garage. That was the only Pine Street plan to include a hotel.
He trimmed that to 10 stories with no hotel after hearing feedback about the height of the building from the committee of residents and business owners that reviewed the plan, but he kept the 600 parking spaces.
He said Tuesday that City Center's proposal does not address a big problem in Easton.
"I'm not quite seeing how this proposal satisfies the parking demand," Huratiak said, noting other developments that will also bring in more residents and more cars.
Easton faces a "parking deficit," Huratiak said, and there is no solution in sight.
Mayor Sal Panto said the committee that reviewed plans took parking into account, and that while other developments will need parking spaces, they can lease spaces that are not on site. Leasing spots from the city helps pay off debt incurred to build garages, Panto said.
Because the Iron & Metal site on Bushkill Drive and the Pine Street garage are both on land owned by the city, committees of residents were chosen to review competing plans and select finalists.
City council will vote Wednesday on accepting the recommendation of VM Development and City Center. If council approves, Panto's administration can begin negotiating with the winning developers.