EASTON, Pa. - A twin home in Easton is now a pile of rubble after erupting in flames.
Fire ripped through the duplex at Butler and South 13th streets Tuesday afternoon.
Flames broke out in one of the homes shortly before 4:30 p.m., then spread to the adjacent home, which was vacant.
Two families are now homeless, and several others temporarily displaced as their power was cut off.
Investigators say they're speaking with the residents of 1354 Butler Street to figure out what sparked the fire.
Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings said no civilians were hurt in the fire, but two firefighters suffered minor back injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
A civilian was injured in a crash related to the blaze. A woman driving a sedan T-boned a Palmer Township firetruck on its way to the scene.
"There were injuries sustained to the driver of the sedan that hit the firetruck, but no injuries to the firefighters on the apparatus," said Deputy Chief Jim Alercia, Palmer Municipal Fire Department.
The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials say.
Neighbor Joseph Mariconda, who saw the flames while driving on the Free Bridge, knows this could have been worse.
"Houses can be rebuilt, but lives can't," he said.
Power to the neighboring homes is expected to come back on Wednesday.
The Red Cross is helping those who are displaced.