EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Police Department is investigating a shots fire call early Sunday morning.
Police responded to 100 block of South 11th Street around 4:20 a.m. Officials say they located ballistic evidence in this area.
The home was hit by gunfire, police say. It is believed that the residence was the target of the gunfire.
Authorities say no victims of gunfire were located at the scene or at the residence that was struck.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the city detectives at 610-250-6780 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.