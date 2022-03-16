EASTON, Pa. - Local frontline workers are being honored with a sweet treat in Easton.

Starting Wednesday, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and city employees can pick up free apples at the Easton Public Market.

Each person can snag a half-pound of fresh fruit from Bethlehem-based Scholl Orchards.

It's part of the "Apple of My Eye" campaign.

5,000 pounds of apples were given to frontline workers back in 2020.

Organizers are hoping to give out more than 5100 pounds of apples over the next two weeks.

