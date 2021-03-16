EASTON, Pa. - It was a hospital whose future was once uncertain, but St. Luke's University Health Network said it's working to make the former Easton Hospital a top-rated medical facility.
"There is a tremendous need in the community to open this facility," said Dr. Robert Bloch, Chief of Surgery at the St. Luke's Easton campus.
St. Luke's acquired the hospital from Steward Healthcare in the summer of 2020 after Steward said it would close. St. Luke's reports it retained more than 100 employees spread throughout its various campuses.
Chief of Surgery Dr. Robert Bloch is one of them. He worked at the Easton facility for decades before joining St. Luke's and says it was hard watching it deteriorate under its prior ownership.
"We were [Easton Hospital] losing a bloody fortune right in the middle of the worst public health problem that we've had in this country in 100 years," Bloch said.
When St. Luke's acquired the property, it started with an emergency department and X-ray services. After about a 6-month delay, it added new surgical services like general surgery, gynecology, and urology to the hospital. In just a few weeks, vascular surgery will be added. Orthopedics is slated to be added by summer.
"It means we can schedule elective cases here and do urgent cases that are admitted to the floor as we put more services in, the morale skyrockets," said Bloch.