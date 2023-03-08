EASTON, Pa. – Easton Mayor Sal Panto provided the 2023 "State of the City" address during Wednesday night's City Council meeting at city hall.
"Our city is wiser, stronger and more determined than ever," Panto said. "...In a word, the state of our city is strong."
Panto began his speech by stating Easton "has emerged from the most challenging period of our lives," due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a time our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will learn about in our history books," the mayor said. "...We are now coming out of that perspective that inspires us and reignites us. I am proud to announce our city continues to move forward in positive change."
Financial improvements
Panto said the city acted smartly to recover from the pandemic by prioritizing finances and supporting community programs to assist small businesses and public safety services.
This manifested into an improved Standard & Poor's global rating of the city's financial status.
"Standard & Poor's confirmed our A rating and increased our outlook from negative to stable, post-pandemic," the mayor said. "That is remarkable for a city to not only maintain our credit rating but get an increase."
He highlighted the city's decision to restructure debt in 2020 was the key to obtaining this improved status.
Development
The mayor said Easton "is positioned for unprecedented growth...Our goal is now to manage this growth so we don't lose all those assets of being a small city."
This year will see the completion of the Commodore apartments, the first phase of the Watermark apartment complex and the start of construction on The Confluence and The Marquis.
Amid this opportunity, Panto said the city will remain focused on "fundamentals," which he listed as public safety, cleanliness and service to residents.
Crime
Panto added that last year, Easton experienced a 24.9% decrease in crime. Violent crimes decreased by 10.8%, and calls for service decreased by 10.6%.
Fire services
The mayor also discussed the Easton Fire Department, noting that his focus has been on equipment, such as trucks, pumpers, radios and the purchase of a new command vehicle.
"We need to start looking toward a new central station," he said. "We keep trying to recruit female firefighters, and we need facilities to have separate bathrooms and locker rooms."
Economic health
Panto said the biggest single issue facing Easton is the "economic health of our community."
He cited affordable housing in rental units, homelessness, hunger, inflation, family-sustainable jobs, new small business startups, new fire facilities and a community center as problems and goals to tackle this year.
"All the pieces are in place...but we have to work long and hard, and think outside the box to make it happen," Panto said.
City employment
The mayor said Wednesday night that within 60 days he would introduce an ordinance that would give a preference for city residents to become city employees, except for civil service positions.
"We will always hire the most qualified, but city residents should have some preference," Panto said.
Moving forward
Improving life for residents in 2023 will include the city's affordable housing program and a climate action plan, the mayor said.