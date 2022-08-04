EASTON, Pa. - We're often talking about what grown-ups suggest doing on hot days, much of which involves staying in the AC. However, on Thursday, 69 News asked kids in Easton for their tips on cooling off.

A favorite among children in the city is splashing in the fire hydrants opened up by public works crews.

"The blaring sun," said Miles Molina. "We need to stay cool."

"We're playing in the fire hydrant," said Catherine.

"Go and hog an open fire hydrant with friends," said Winston Robins.

It's a hit.

"The water that's coming out of it," said Maggie Molina.

"High-pressure water when it hits you," said Henry Molina. "It's really actually fun though."

"It reaches out all the way over there even though it's not pointed there," said West Tottfrone.

"It cools you down," said Olivia Poley.

Another kid-approved option in the heat is to swim, said Katie Kline, one of many spending the day at Eddyside Pool.

"I play with my dolly," said Averie Eppes. "Her name is Elsa."

When you feel like melting, Frozen is popular.

"I play Frozen, and I play Elsa and Anna," said Virginia Heck.

Little ones have so many options on a hot day.

"Backflips," said Fox.

"We're trying to teach her how to swim, so we brought her in floaties," Gianna Rossnagoe said of her cousin.

Here is some advice from kids on what to do when the temperature surpasses 90 degrees:

"Dump a whole jug of water on your head," said Catherine.

"Eat ice pops," said Olivia Poley.

"Play outside," said Kevani.

"Play games," said Virginia Heck.

"Go to the beach, go on the boardwalk," said Cesar Vargas.

"Have fun and drink a lot of water," said Katie Kline.

“When all else fails, stay inside," said Winston Robins.

The fun for the kids continues into the night. Thursday is Easton Area Community Center's last summer night event, featuring a free movie viewing of "Lightyear."