EASTON, Pa. - Making a splash for a good cause.

It's the annual Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge in Easton.

It's all to benefit a very special group

"Special Olympics for the Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region," said Glenn Watchorn, Special Olympics.

"All of the money raised goes to our local programs."

And it was a 24-hour ordeal. Groups jumped 24 times during that time span, every hour on the hour

"Everyone one of these teams pledged to raise $2,000," said Watchorn.

That's money that will go right back to Special Olympics

"Really it's about what we can do to provide a really good experience for all of our athletes here in the Lehigh Valley," said Julie Benjamin, Regional Executive Director at Special Olympics.

And because of events like the Polar Plunge, every experience from basketball to track, transportation, and everything in between…. is free for Special Olympics members.

"They become friends; it becomes a social opportunity for everyone," said Benjamin.

For more information on Special Olympics of the Greater Lehigh Valley & Pocono Region click here: https://specialolympicspa-glvpr.org/