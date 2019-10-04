EASTON, Pa. | An Easton man has admitted that he opened fire on a car carrying his girlfriend and two of her friends.
Kevin Z. Holton on Friday pleaded guilty in Northampton County Court to single felony counts of aggravated assault and theft of a firearm in connection to the March 2018 shooting in Easton. County Judge Michael Koury immediately sentenced the 27-year-old to three and a half to 10 years in state prison.
As part of the agreed upon sentence, Holton waived his right to appeal the plea or sentence. The prosecution, meanwhile, agreed to withdraw 11 other charges, including three counts of attempted homicide.
Easton police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. March 4, 2018, in the 200 block of East Kleinhans Street. Authorities said Holton had admitted to firing several shots at the car as it left the area.
Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. The victims' vehicle and a parked car were both struck. Officers apprehended Holton in neighboring Palmer Township. Holton was also ordered to pay $2,694 in restitution for damage to the parked car.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue. One of the victims – Holton’s girlfriend – said Holton had been texting her during the day, saying he was going to shoot and kill her.