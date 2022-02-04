EASTON, Pa. | Easton Police Vice and Special Response Units announced they executed a narcotics search warrant on Friday, resulting in an arrest.
The warrant was reportedly served at 457 W. Berwick Street. Christopher Gordon was the target of the investigation, officials say, and he was taken into custody at the residence.
Detectives say they located approximately $17,500 of fentanyl, $33,000 of crack cocaine, $4,000 of cocaine, $5,200 of methamphetamine, $35,0000 of US currency and a .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine.
The investigation into the gun owner is ongoing, the police stated.
The several weeks long investigation was conducted by the EPD vice unit and focused on fentanyl sales in the Southside of Easton area.
Gordon is facing three charges of counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons not to posses a firearm (former felon not to possess) and possession of drug paraphernalia.