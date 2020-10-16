EASTON, Pa. | Investigators have charged an Easton man in connection with last month's shooting death of a teenager in Wilson Borough.
Wilson Borough police charged Aquasay Ali Harris with the Sept. 25 shooting death of Nikal Jones inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Spruce Street. Shadee Johnson was also shot.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Authorities said Jones was found dead inside the apartment shortly after midnight the day of the shooting. The 18-year-old was shot several times.
Johnson was shot once and was taken to the hospital. Houck said at the time that investigators did not believe the shooting was a random incident.
The 30-year-old Harris now faces single counts of murder of the first degree and criminal homicide. He also faces four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and single counts of reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm.
