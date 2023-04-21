EASTON, Pa. - District Attorney Terry Houck announced attempted criminal homicide charges against Kaliel Woody-Johnson in relation to Monday’s shooting in the area of South 6th Street and Ferry Street in Easton.

Woody-Johnson, 21, of Easton, is charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of person not to possess a firearm.

He was taken into custody Friday morning by the Easton Police Special Response Unit at his residence in the 600 block of West Berwick Street in Easton.

On April 17 shortly before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located multiple 9mm spent shell casings, in addition to three parked vehicles and two residences struck by gunfire.

The affidavit is under seal to protect the integrity of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time.