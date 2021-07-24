Easton police car

EASTON, Pa. -- A man has been arrested following a report of a possible sexual assault in progress at Delaware Canal State Park, according to police.

Easton police said people at the park helped lead them to the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not specify which section of the canal park the alleged assault happened at.

Investigators said the suspect tried to run away, but he was quickly apprehended.

56-year-old Efrain Santiago of Easton is charged with indecent assault, furnishing alcohol to minors and corruption of minors, according to police.

