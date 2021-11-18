Police lights/crime

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police are detailing what led to a standoff Thursday at an apartment complex in Northampton County.

Residents at the Madison Farms apartments in Bethlehem Township were told to shelter in place.

Police say 30-year-old Fred Vandenheuvel barricaded himself in his apartment and threatened to kill himself after his wife returned with police to get her belongings. Authorities learned that a week ago, he allegedly tried to strangle his wife.

He's been charged with strangulation and other domestic violence-related offenses.

