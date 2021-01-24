NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A man has died after being involved in a vehicle accident Saturday evening.
Joseph Boucher, 86, of Easton, was pronounced dead on Sunday, January 24, at 7:40 a.m. in St. Luke’s Hospital Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Officials say Boucher was involved in an accident that occurred on Saturday, January 23, at approximately 5:35 p.m., in front of 1350 Uhler Road, Forks Township, Northampton County.
Boucher was the operator of a motor vehicle that was struck by another motor vehicle.
In addition to the coroner's office, this death is being investigated by the Forks Township Police Department and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday, January 25, to determine the cause of and manner of death.