Car crash generic

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A man has died after being involved in a vehicle accident Saturday evening. 

Joseph Boucher, 86, of Easton, was pronounced dead on Sunday, January 24, at 7:40 a.m. in St. Luke’s Hospital Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Officials say Boucher was involved in an accident that occurred on Saturday, January 23, at approximately 5:35 p.m., in front of 1350 Uhler Road, Forks Township, Northampton County.

Boucher was the operator of a motor vehicle that was struck by another motor vehicle.

In addition to the coroner's office, this death is being investigated by the Forks Township Police Department and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday, January 25, to determine the cause of and manner of death.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.