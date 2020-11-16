Police car lights

EASTON, Pa. - A man has died almost two weeks after being run over by his own vehicle in Easton, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.

Daniel Lopez, 49, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, the coroner said in a news release.

Lopez, of Easton, was reportedly struck and run over by his own vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the 400 block of S. Elder Street. He failed to put his vehicle in park, it began to roll down the hill and Lopez tried to stop it, the coroner said.

His death was ruled an accident.

The Lehigh County coroner's office and Easton police are investigating.

