SCRANTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man will spend a decade in prison for trying to arrange for sex acts with a minor.

Lorenz Quiambao, 41, was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Easton man communicated online with who he thought was the mother of a 12-year-old girl, federal officials say. During the September 2020 exchange, he agreed to pay the mother, who was actually an undercover officer, for sex acts with the girl, officials said.

He then traveled to the Tannersville area of Monroe County to meet them, but he was arrested on scene.

Quiambao was sentenced on charges of attempted online enticement of a minor. He must also register as a sex offender.

The maximum penalty was life in prison.