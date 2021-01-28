EASTON, Pa. - "My name's Galen. I'm going to be traveling across the country in this. I call it the boogie bus," said Galen Deery of Easton.
The 21-year-old from Easton is hoping to spread a little love and warmth on his journey across the U.S.
"It's just time you can feel that positive Renaissance, that new wave of peace and love is coming," Deery said.
A light in dark times is what moves this boogie bus and with it, Ito and the Moonlight Hippies.
"People see this colorful thing driving down the road and they're like well what is that and it gives them a smile because people just need that today. I need that," Deery said.
The rig is a family heirloom.
"My grandfather bought a big blue Dodge Ram van in San Francisco and he had it and he was touring with his band for 25 years," Deery said.
With passion and positivity, Deery made it suitable for the road in 2021.
He plans to boogie solo this time around and will spend the next several months taking the southern route to California, soaking in the sun and enjoying the open road. And serenading all who will listen in hopes they too forge their own path to happiness.
"Follow your own dreams because I support you and I believe in you and believe in yourself and live to be happy, don't live to make money, live for happiness because that's what we need so much more of," Deery said.
