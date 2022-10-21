EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank.

Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward.

Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so families with kids can buy pumpkins and flowers at a cheaper price than other places.

Wheeler leads the West Ward WISE, a volunteer group that helps to discuss issues and help members of the community.

The pumpkin stand is open every day. There's also a haunted maze that will open Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.