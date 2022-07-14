ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The man accused in a fatal January 2021 shooting in Allentown pleaded guilty Thursday.
Dondre Simon-Jeremiah, of Easton, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Dwayne Carter in the 200 block of North Jordan Street, according to court paperwork.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15.
Simon-Jeremiah had told police that he was buying pot from the victim, when he reportedly spotted a handgun in the man’s pocket, according to testimony from investigators.
But authorities said they never found a gun inside the victim’s vehicle.
During a more than two-hour interview with investigators in 2021, Simon-Jeremiah offered several different versions of what happened the day of the shooting. In his final rendition, he told authorities he went to Emmett and North Jordan streets to buy marijuana from Carter.
Simon-Jeremiah brought another man with him and claimed that the victim became angry because he thought he was about to be robbed, Det. James Bruchack with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office has said. Simon-Jeremiah reportedly told police that he assured Carter he had no intention of robbing him.
After the two men argued, Carter reportedly held out a plastic baggie of pot and told Simon-Jeremiah, “Where’s the bread? I don’t want to be here anymore. Where’s the bread?” Bruchack testified.
That’s when Simon-Jeremiah claimed he saw a silver revolver in Carter’s sweatshirt pocket. He allegedly told investigators that he had a Ruger 9mm handgun and his money in the same pocket.
Simon-Jeremiah said he pulled the money and gun out of his pocket at the same time, so Carter would think he was pulling out the money, according to testimony. He allegedly told police that he fired two or three shots and ran from the vehicle before returning to grab the baggie of pot.
Bruchack said police recovered four 9mm shell casings but did not find a handgun on the victim. Det. Harold Bonser with the Allentown Police Department witnessed the autopsy and testified in 2021 that the medical examiner recovered three bullets from the body.
Officer Manar Makhoul was one of the first officers on the scene. He reported finding a male gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. The man appeared to be in cardiac arrest, and officers performed CPR, Makhoul has testified.
Simon-Jeremiah told authorities that someone gave him the gun but wouldn’t indicate who, according to Bruchack. After the shooting, he drove to Wilson with at least two other people, where he said he wiped down the gun with bleach, put in a plastic bag filled with rocks and threw it in the Delaware River, according to testimony.