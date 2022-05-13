BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man pleaded guilty Thursday, May 12 in connection with a standoff at an apartment complex in Northampton County back in November.
Residents at the Madison Farms apartments in Bethlehem Township were told to shelter in place.
Police say 30-year-old Fred Vandenheuvel barricaded himself in his apartment and threatened to kill himself after his wife returned with police to get her belongings. Authorities said they’d learned that a week prior, Vandenheuval had tried to strangle his wife.
Vandenheuvel pleaded guilty Thursday to terroristic threats and simple assault. Other charges he had been facing, including strangulation, were withdrawn.
He was sentenced Thursday to 24 months of county probation, which can be terminated upon completion of treatment and satisfaction.