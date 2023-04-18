EASTON, Pa. - Glass is still shattered all over the 600 block of Ferry Street.

Easton police say it was about 6:30 p.m. Monday when shots rang out. Investigators believe two separate groups were shooting at each other. Three vehicles and two houses were hit as a result.

Courtney Jones' home was one of them.

"So my wife and I were in the kitchen and we were literally just cleaning up after dinner and unfortunately, I recognized what appeared to be shots rattled off, boom, boom, boom," Jones said.

Jones says he grabbed his wife and pulled her to the floor and they both hid behind a cabinet.

"Just as I was going down I saw a flash of yellow light, which I thought was coming through my wall and I just thought to myself, wow that's a bullet," Jones said.

It certainly was a bullet. You can see where it went through the window. Jones says he's extremely lucky he was in the kitchen.

"Great news is, I wasn't watching TV because the exact angle of the bullet that came through the window and hit the opposite wall would have been typically where I would have been sitting," Jones said.

Thankfully, no one appears to have been hurt by the barrage of bullets.

"A lot of young children, there's any positive to it, is that it occurred later than when the children would be out here," Jones said.

Jones says there was a lot of police presence even before this happened and that made him feel safe. Now, "obviously, the antennas are up at this point. I think we'll be more cognizant of what's going on around us."

Police say multiple people fled the scene and are asking for people to check their surveillance cameras for footage of possible suspects or their vehicles, and to contact Easton police with any information.