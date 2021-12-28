EASTON, Pa. - Easton's police force is expanding in an effort to help people who have been impacted by crime.
Mayor Sal Panto announced Tuesday the formation of the department's Victim Advocacy and Services Division. He said it's meant to help residents cope with the aftermath of witnessing or being a victim of crime.
Panto said the service will be free and confidential.
He said it will allow an advocacy professional to quickly respond to a victim's needs, including counseling and other services.
"Our police department has done a great job of decreasing crime it's now time to ramp up the other portion, the social aspects of our police department," Panto said.
Panto said a recommendation will be made to City Council to appoint a position for the new division and provide funding for it.