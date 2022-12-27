EASTON, Pa. - In a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Sal Panto said he will be suggesting more than $1 million of savings for the City of Easton to city council in the coming weeks.

"We are reducing our budget by $508,000, which puts the 2023 budget out of balance $508,000 for the good," Panto said.

He said he wanted to release the details before the end of the year because the information is important. The 2023 budget was already approved by city council earlier in the month, but the mayor said it was over-estimated. His administration will move forward with a full, formal budget amendment where the mayor will be suggesting the funds be set aside for future use.

"Will be recommending to city council that that $508,000 be placed in the city's capital fund for future capital expenses," Panto said.

Other positive news during the briefing - more than $1 million in grant money was officially approved for city safety.

"It's always a great day when we can come and talk a little bit about technology or equipment that the department's getting to help us do our job," Easton Police Chief Carol Scalzo said.

Scalzo said more than $760,000 in grant money will be used to upgrade police radios, something he said is necessary due to bandwidth issues.

"When that bandwidth changes, the radios that we currently utilize will become obsolete," Chief Scalzo said. "So ultimately, whether we got this grant or not, we were going to have to go out and purchase new radios for the department."

Chief Scalzo said the department is also getting money to upgrade the city surveillance operation, which he says will help fight crime. The fire department is also getting money to upgrade its fleet.