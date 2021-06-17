EASTON, Pa. | Mayor Sal Panto, Jr. announced on Thursday that the City of Easton is conducting a public online survey to assist the city in prioritizing where it should use its $20.7 million allocation of the American Recovery Plan funds.
The federal government says it is providing the funds to states, cities, and counties across the country to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, officials say Easton has received $10.33 million of its allotted amount.
City administration says it is awaiting final direction from the federal government on allowable uses of the funds, which it hopes to receive in July.
Preliminary direction indicates that funds can be used in key categories including economic development, public health, and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, the areas which the survey focuses on.
Respondents are asked to rate items in each category as high priority, moderate priority, or low priority. They are also able to provide specific feedback in an open-ended comment box, and provide their personal contact information for follow-up purposes.
The survey can be completed on the city’s website.
Officials say it will be open for responses until Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. After the survey closes, city administration will compile the survey results and present the findings to Easton City Council at its July 28 meeting.