EASTON, Pa. – Green energy shouldn't cost any extra green for Easton residents, Mayor Sal Panto said during Easton City Council's meeting Wednesday night.
Panto said that he, Public Works Director David Hopkins and City Solicitor Joel Scheer met Tuesday with New England Hydropower Co. regarding the proposed hydroelectric power plant at Hugh Moore Park.
Both the Easton and Northampton County governments have been negotiating a lease with New England Hydro for several years. The company would lease a section of the canal at Hugh Moore Park for a hydropower facility.
Panto said he will have more updates about the proposal "in two weeks." He said he believes the current lease is written in a way that is not tax-friendly to Easton residents and could expose them to financial liability.
"We think [green energy] is a great idea. However, we don't think it should cost the citizens of Easton any extra dollars," Panto said. "And right now, the way that lease is drafted, there's major exposure."