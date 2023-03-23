EASTON, Pa. - The Easton mayor has a new right-hand man.

Carlton Ketchen is the new executive assistant to Mayor Sal Panto, the mayor announced.

Thursday is his first day on the job. He'll be responsible for traditional administrative duties, as well as running the mayor's office of special events to help handle logistics for big events in the city.

The position, which has been vacant for the last three years, holds a salary of $69,000.

Panto knows Ketchen well, as Ketchen was the mayor's administrative assistant from 1987-1991.

After that, he worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, then the auditor general's office until 2019.

The Easton High grad has been substitute teaching at his alma mater since then.